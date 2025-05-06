IDF: Sana'a airport fully disabled

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sana’a, fully disabling the airport, according to the IDF. The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport. Flight runways, aircraft, and infrastructure at the airport were struck.

The Houthis released a statement in which they also said that the airport was "completely destroyed."

The IDF stated that similar to the Hudaydah Port that was struck yesterday, the airport served as a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives. It has been routinely used by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes. This underscores the Houthi terrorist regime’s brutal exploitation of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activity.

Furthermore, several central power plants were struck in the Sana’a area. "The terrorist regime exploits energy infrastructure—an additional example of the Houthi regime’s use of Yemeni civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes," the military stated.

In addition, the IDF struck the “Al Imran” Concrete Plant, located north of Sana’a, which serves as a significant resource for the Houthi terrorist regime and is used for the construction of underground tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure. The IDF stated that this strike further degrades the Houthi regime’s economic and military buildup capabilities.

"The strikes were carried out with prevision, and steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure. This operation was approved by the Commanding Officer of the IAF and the Chief of the General Staff." the IDF stated.

"Over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating under Iranian direction and funding, with the goal of targeting the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability, and disrupting global freedom of navigation. The IDF is determined to continue operating—at any distance—against all threats posed to the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF statement concluded.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee had issued an urgent warning about an hour prior to the strike, ordering the evacuation of the Sana'a International Airport.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area - Sana'a International Airport - immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately. Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger," the Spokesman wrote in Arabic.