Search and rescue operations for the crew of an attacked merchant ship commenced Tuesday night, and five crew members have been rescued, UKMTO reported Wednesday morning.

Searches continue for those remaining missing, and authorities are investigating.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," a statement warned.

On Monday, the Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked the merchant vessel in the Red Sea. The Greek-owned ship was attacked near the city of Hodeidah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was attacked by multiple small vessels using RPGs.

Fourteen hours after the initial reports, UKMTO updated that the ship sustained significant damage and has lost all propulsion. The organization added that the vessel was surrounded by small craft and under continuous attack.