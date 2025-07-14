Click here to support

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Rabbi Tzvi Klebanow, President and co-founder of the Netzah Yehuda Foundation, addressed the grief gripping his organization following the deaths of four Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers in the Gaza Strip last week.

“These are not just soldiers. They’re family,” Rabbi Klebanow said. “When tragedy strikes, we’re there immediately—visiting the wounded, comforting bereaved families, and providing support wherever it’s needed. This is more than an organization. Netzah Yehuda is a family in every sense.”

Founded in 1999 through a partnership between haredi rabbis, the IDF, and the Ministry of Defense, the Netzah Yehuda Foundation (also known as the Nahal haredi Association) offers a military path for haredi young men who are not suited for full-time yeshiva learning but want to serve without compromising their religious observance.

Rabbi Klebanow opened up about the unique challenges facing many of the soldiers in Netzah Yehuda—especially the growing population of what he calls “new lone soldiers.” While traditionally the term referred to soldiers without family in Israel, Netzah Yehuda has adopted a broader, painful definition.

“These are boys whose families live in Israel but have distanced themselves—sometimes even disowned their sons—for choosing to enlist,” he explained. “There are homes where a boy walks in with a uniform and is told, ‘We love you, but you can’t live here anymore.’ That’s the reality.”

To meet this need, the Foundation now houses over 200 such lone soldiers in 27 apartments across the country, offering not just a bed—but a stable, loving environment they can call home throughout their service.

While tensions often run deep between enlisted haredi soldiers and their families, Rabbi Klebanow shared encouraging stories of reconciliation made possible through years of careful outreach.

“We’ve seen hundreds of families reconnect with their sons once they see the truth—that their boys are growing, staying religious, and serving with dignity. Many initially fear that army service will mean spiritual ruin. But they come to realize that Netzah Yehuda soldiers maintain full Halachic observance. It’s an army service unlike any other.”

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, part of the IDF’s Kfir Brigade, adheres to a framework that separates men and women, respects Shabbat, and includes daily Torah learning—making it a comfortable environment for haredi soldiers.

Rabbi Klebanow emphasized that Netzah Yehuda isn’t trying to pull anyone away from full-time Torah study. “We believe deeply that Am Yisrael needs full-time learners,” he said. “But there are thousands of young men for whom that path simply isn’t right. For them, we provide a dignified, Halachically sound alternative.”

With over 3,000 active soldiers and more than 22,000 veterans, the Foundation also supports soldiers beyond the battlefield—with academic prep, job placement, matchmaking, and financial aid for weddings.

“Service in Netzah Yehuda isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of a journey into adult life as a proud, observant Jew and Israeli citizen,” he noted.

During the ongoing war, the Foundation has expanded its reach beyond its own soldiers. One recent initiative involved distributing 3,000 first aid kits to combat units across the IDF after hearing that basic supplies were missing in some situations.

“In one case, a commander injured his finger and had no supplies nearby. We realized we had to do something,” Klebanow explained. “These kits contain everything from bandages to antiseptic and are available for any combat soldier in need—free of charge.”

Despite some governmental support, the Netzah Yehuda Foundation remains largely dependent on private donations to sustain its housing, guidance programs, and outreach efforts.

“We can’t do this without the public. Every person who donates becomes part of something transformative—something real,” Rabbi Klebanow said.

Reflecting on over 25 years since the Foundation’s founding, Rabbi Klebanow said the path hasn’t always been easy—but the growth speaks for itself.

“When we started, there were doubts even within the army whether these boys could succeed. Now we have a battalion that has won awards, and a national model for how to combine Torah and military service,” he said.

“This is social change,” he concluded. “It doesn’t happen overnight. But it’s happening, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

