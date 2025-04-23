Cabinet members spar over humanitarian aid to Gaza

A disagreement broke out Tuesday night in a Cabinet meeting over whether to restart the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza, even though Hamas steals around half of the aid and uses it to continue funding and supporting its war against Israel.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Israel Katz promised, "There will no longer be military aid as there had been, supporting Hamas. The aid will be distributed by IDF soldiers or American companies."

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir responded: "IDF soldiers will not distribute humanitarian aid, and we will not starve the [Gaza] Strip."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich interjected sharply, saying, "The IDF does not choose its tasks, and anyone who does not know how to fulfill his tasks can go home. You carry out orders. If you say that you cannot carry it out, we can replace you."

Zamir responded, "I think you are mistaken, and I do not agree with you." Smotrich also left the meeting following an interruption by ISA chief Ronen Bar. He told the ministers that he is "going to the bathroom" as he did earlier, and left the room.

When Bar, who is expected to resign soon, attempted to get another word in, Smotrich said, "I don't understand what this is, isn't there an order to who speaks? He will have three minutes later, provided by the Supreme court. We can't have everyone interrupting."

Later, a senior officer said that there is a plan for distributing the aid throughout Gaza, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin said, "Excuse me? Weren't we discussing concentrating the population in one area for their own protection?"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summarized the discussion, saying that a decision on the matter will be made Thursday during a Cabinet meeting.