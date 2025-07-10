As part of the negotiations for the hostage deal, Israel has agreed in principle that Qatar and additional countries will begin channeling resources and money to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip during the emerging ceasefire.

According to Ynet, Hamas is demanding the transfer of funds as part of the assurances that the intent to end the fighting is serious. The organization sees this as a significant message to the Palestinian public in Gaza, aiming to convey that the war is nearing its end.

Israel clarified that it will not agree for Qatar to hold exclusive control over the rehabilitation funds, but will request that additional countries participate in the effort. This is also approved by Hamas, which seeks to ensure broad regional involvement in the rehabilitation process.

The issue was raised during the talks that the Qatari delegation held in Washington during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit this week. The talks aimed to advance the deal and try to formulate understandings between the parties.

Other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are unwilling at this stage to commit to aiding Gaza's rehabilitation before Israel explicitly announces the end of the war.

Meanwhile, Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli believes that Israel is conceding too much to Hamas in the negotiations for the release of hostages.

"The question is what our vision for Gaza is. Hamas didn't want to give the Prime Minister and the President of the United States this gift of announcing a deal. They still believe they can achieve more - primarily in the form of guarantees," said Yehezkeli on i24news.

"They talk about this deal being a provisional deal that will secure the overall and final deal of ending the fighting in Gaza. This is still their demand - and it's a mistake."

He also explained why agreeing to Hamas's demand would be a mistake. "The story in Gaza is not over. Hamas will rebuild its tunnels. We are only besieging Beit Hanoun because five of our precious soldiers fell there. There is no strategy for the Gaza Strip. The pressure we put on Hamas didn't bring them to the negotiating table."

Yehezkeli noted another condition Hamas raises that contradicts the Israeli approach. "They want the aid to go to them alone, and not to the areas where Israel and its representatives distribute the aid. Israel can't agree to this. The question is where we are heading because Hamas holds us, they have time, and apparently, we have much less."