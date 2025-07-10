The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, announced that an agreement has been reached with Israel on a series of new steps to improve the humanitarian situation in the Hamas-controlled terror enclave of Gaza.

According to her, the steps will include a significant increase in the number of food and aid trucks entering Gaza, as well as the opening of additional crossings in northern and southern Gaza.

It was also reported that new transit routes will be opened from Egypt and Jordan, with the aim of accelerating the pace of shipments into the Hamas-controlled enclave.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, responded: "Instead of bringing back the hostages, the government of October 7 is flowing more and more aid to the terrorists."

Meanwhile, Ynet reported Thursday morning that as part of the negotiations for the hostage deal, Israel has agreed in principle that Qatar and additional countries will begin channeling resources and money to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip during the emerging ceasefire.

According to Ynet, Hamas is demanding the transfer of funds as part of the assurances that the intent to end the fighting is serious. The organization sees this as a significant message to the Palestinian public in Gaza, aiming to convey that the war is nearing its end.

Israel clarified that it will not agree for Qatar to hold exclusive control over the rehabilitation funds, but will request that additional countries participate in the effort. This is also approved by Hamas, which seeks to ensure broad regional involvement in the rehabilitation process.

The issue was raised during the talks that the Qatari delegation held in Washington during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit this week. The talks aimed to advance the deal and try to formulate understandings between the parties.

Other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are unwilling at this stage to commit to aiding Gaza's rehabilitation before Israel explicitly announces the end of the war.