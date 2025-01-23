Over 2,400 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since a ceasefire deal took effect on Sunday, United Nations data shows.

Gazan residents are complaining that the aid reaches the Hamas terror group, which takes control of the thousands of trucks.

"Hamas is stealing the aid and selling it," Channel 12 News quoted the Gazans as saying.

"We don't see any aid or merchandise at reasonable prices. Why?" one of them asked. "Close the crossing and don't allow anyone to treat us this way and say, 'Look, we sent aid.'"

"We survived for 470 days, and now over 1,000 trucks are entering and we are all wondering where the aid is and who is responsible for it," another Gazan said.

Another resident charged: "Hamas steals the aid and sells it to merchants, and the merchants set the price that they want for it, at the expense of the fate of an entire nation."

Mohammed al-Handi, deputy leader of the Islamic Jihad terror group, told Al Hadath: "Hamas still rules Gaza until we find a replacement. We are awaiting a response from the Palestinian Authority regarding management of Gaza."

With the IDF's retreat from Gaza on Sunday, residents of northern Gaza began returning to the ruins of their homes, as well as to Rafah, from which the IDF also retreated.

Footage from Gaza shows Hamas policemen operating in the area, facing the masses who returned home only to discover the vast destruction.