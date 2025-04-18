The Lebanese Armed Forces announced the arrest of several individuals allegedly involved in launching rockets at Israel during two incidents in late March, The Associated Press reports.

The attacks, which sparked a wave of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, prompted an extensive security operation across various regions of the country.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the Lebanese army confirmed that multiple suspects were apprehended, among them a number of Palestinian Arab nationals. According to the military, a vehicle and additional materials believed to have been used in the rocket launches were confiscated during the operation.

All detainees have been handed over to the judiciary for further legal proceedings. Specific details regarding the raids were not disclosed.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization has denied any role in the rocket attacks launched on March 22 and 28.

Nevertheless, the IDF retaliated for the rocket fire by striking targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

Sources speaking to The Associated Press said that four Palestinians with alleged ties to Hamas are currently under investigation in connection with the rocket fire.

A Hamas representative told AP that while several of the group's affiliates had been temporarily detained in Lebanon, none were connected to the March rocket fire.

“In one instance, a Hamas member was arrested for carrying an unregistered handgun,” the official said. The sources requested anonymity, citing restrictions on speaking to the media.