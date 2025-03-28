IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published a warning on Friday addressed to those in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, particularly in the Hadath neighborhood.

The Spokesman published a map showing a building marked in red and warned the inhabitants and those the buildings adjacent to it: "You are near facilities belonging to Hezbollah."

He added, "For your safety and the safety of your families, you are obliged to evacuate these buildings immediately and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 300 meters, as shown on the map."

The warning set off a panic, with videos from the area showing inhabitants rushing to leave.

The warnings came after the Hezbollah terror organization launched two missiles from Lebanese territory earlier in the day. The missiles set off sirens in Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, and Tel Hai.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the shooting from Lebanon: "Kiryat Shmona is treated like Beirut. If there is no peace in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities, there will be no peace in Beirut either. The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for any shooting at the Galilee. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7th. We will ensure the security of the residents of the Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat."

A short time later, the IDF announced that it was striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.