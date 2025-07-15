New images obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News show the buried remains of the Jewish community of Shalev, which was destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

Most of the remains were buried under the sand, but swings from the community's playground can be seen clearly, as well as concrete protective walls and parts of the road that led to the community.

In addition, images show the dunes outside the evacuated community of Atzmona, from where one can see the areas of the nearby communities of Gan Ner, Bedolah, Pe'at Sadeh, and Atzmona.

The remains of Shalev Photo: Coutesy