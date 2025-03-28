Red Alert sirens were sounded around 8:00 am this morning (Friday) in some of Israel's northern border communities - Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona and Tel Hai.

The IDF said that two launches by Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanese territory were detected. One launch was intercepted and the other fell in Lebanese territory.

Magen Dacid Adom (MDA) said that no calls were received regarding casualties as a result of Hezbollah launches.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the shooting from Lebanon: "Kiryat Shmona is treated like Beirut. If there is no peace in Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee communities, there will be no peace in Beirut either. The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for any shooting at the Galilee. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7th. We will ensure the security of the residents of the Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat."