Lebanese authorities announced on Sunday that several suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent rocket fire targeting Israel, AFP reported.

Lebanon’s General Security agency confirmed in a statement that it had “arrested a number of suspects, and the relevant authorities have begun investigations with them to determine responsibility and take the appropriate legal measures.”

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization has denied any role in the rocket attacks launched on March 22 and 28.

Nevertheless, the IDF retaliated for the rocket fire on Friday by striking targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

Later in the day, the IDF also struck Hezbollah command centers, terrorist infrastructure sites, launchers, and terrorists in southern Lebanon.

“The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. The IDF will operate in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel,” it stressed.