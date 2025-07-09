תיעוד מיוחד מהשמדת תשתיות טרור בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF's 91st Division, following intelligence information and the identification of Hezbollah weapons and terrorist infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon, launched operations to dismantle them and prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing itself in the area.

In one of the operations in the Jabal Blat ridge, troops from the 300th Brigade located and destroyed a compound containing weapons depots and firing positions belonging to Hezbollah.

In another operation, reservists from the 9th Brigade located weapons hidden in thicketed terrain in the Labbouneh area, including a multi-barrel launcher, a heavy machine gun, and dozens of explosive devices.

The troops confiscated and dismantled the military equipment and weapons that were located in the area.

In the area, an underground structure used for storing weapons was located and demolished.

Weapons Warehouse Located in Lebanon Photo: IDF Spokesperson