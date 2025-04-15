A bill to ban Israelis from entering the Maldives has been approved by the country's Parliament.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the bill a short time after it was passed in parliament.

"The ratification reflects the Government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," Muizzu claimed in a statement.

The final version of the bill states that "until the inhumane actions carried out by Israel against Palestinian civilians since October 7, 2023 come to an end, the Maldives will ban the entry of those carrying Israeli passports."

In addition to the bill, Muizzu announced last year that his country would appoint a special envoy to help the "Palestinians."