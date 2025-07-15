The Academy of the Hebrew Language recently decided to update the official name of one of the most venomous snakes in Israel. The snake, which was previously known as the Black Viper, will now be called Saraf Ein Gedi.

The decision was made during a plenary session of the Academy held on the 13th of Sivan, 5785 (June 9, 2025), following the recommendation of the Zoology Committee headed by Dr. Liat Gidron. The initiative was launched by zoologists and doctors from emergency rooms who wanted to clearly distinguish this snake from vipers, due to the risk of confusion in medical treatment.

Dr. Boaz Shaham from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem explained that Saraf Ein Gedi is a nocturnal snake and the most venomous of the snakes in our country. Its bite requires immediate hospitalization, supportive treatment, and close medical supervision. Currently, there is no antivenom for the Saraf Ein Gedi’s bite, and if the antivenom for vipers is mistakenly administered, it can lead to life-threatening complications.

Dr. Barak Dan, the scientific secretary of the Academy, noted that name changes are made sparingly and only when there is a clear need. He explained that in this case, the name "viper" previously reflected a mistaken belief about the snake's relation to vipers, but recent studies have shown that it belongs to the pit viper family. Dr. Dan also mentioned the biblical reference to the venomous snake in the story of the Israelites’ journey in the desert, symbolizing a lethal danger.

According to Dr. Shaham, the clear distinction between the Saraf and vipers is a matter of life and death, as their venom types differ, and confusion between them could result in rapid death.

In addition to this change, Hebrew names were approved for several other new species.