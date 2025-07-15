Significant progress was made this evening (Tuesday) towards reaching a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to a report by Channel 13 News.

According to the report, based on sources involved in the negotiations in Qatar, "the path to an agreement has been cleared." The indirect talks between the parties have been ongoing for more than a week and a half in Doha, Qatar's capital, and in the last 24 hours, significant progress has been made following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cabinet's decision to approve additional flexibility regarding the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials emphasized that this would only be a temporary withdrawal, lasting 60 days, after which fighting is expected to resume once the ceasefire ends. According to them, Netanyahu is not interested in an immediate end to the war.

It was also reported that as part of the talks, Israel provided new maps regarding the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, thereby narrowing the gap between Israel and Hamas on territorial issues.