השמדת המנהרה דובר צה"ל

Troops of the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are operating in south Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity in the area, the soldiers, in cooperation with Yahalom unit combat engineers, located and dismantled a major underground tunnel route in the Khan Yunis area. The route, approximately 3.5 kilometers long, included several tunnels in which hideouts used by the terrorists were found.

During the operation, troops from the Kfir Brigade dismantled terrorist infrastructure storing explosives, intended to harm our forces. In addition, the troops located weapons in the area.

IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians, and the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular.

credit: דובר צה"ל

