Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited today (Tuesday) along with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at the Hashmonaim Brigade base in the Jordan Valley.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with the battalion's soldiers and spoke with them. He then heard from the battalion commanders about the activities of the battalion and the training of haredi soldiers, tailored fully to their lifestyle.

"I have now met both the commanders and the soldiers, and it is uplifting to see. You see young haredi men coming here, enlisting, and becoming excellent soldiers. They were already in Gaza and fought admirably. Unfortunately, some of their friends in 'Netzah Yehuda' fell last week," said Netanyahu.

He also addressed the draft law and noted, "We are in a great struggle, and we need both the spiritual strength and military power to overcome it. Here, we have both the spirit and the strength. They come as haredim, and they leave as haredim - and this is possible. They come not by force - they come voluntarily - and this desire is widespread in the haredi public. We can lead a process not of defiance, not of internal conflict, but of mobilizing all the forces in the Jewish community to truly ensure the security of our state and protect our people."

"I wish for everyone to see what is here, this is going to develop and grow, to preserve the world of Torah, which is one of the foundations of our existence for thousands of years, and also to recruit thousands of young, enthusiastic, strong, and modest soldiers," the Prime Minister added.

Regarding the escalation in Syria following the regime's attacks on the Druze, Netanyahu said: "We are acting in Syria as well. We have a commitment to maintain the southwestern region of Syria as a demilitarized zone in the State of Israel. We will not allow the creation of a second Lebanon there, and we are also committed to protecting the Druze population. We are doing this through intense actions. I hope we will not have to act further; it depends greatly on what is understood and done, and also not done in Damascus."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted: "Today, we met with high-quality and courageous soldiers who chose to serve the people of Israel on the battlefield without compromising their Haredi lifestyles. The Hashmonaim Battalion, under the command of Colonel Avinoam Emunah, proves that it is possible to integrate members of the haredi community into the Israel Defense Forces in an optimal manner. The entire base is run professionally and is nurturing a generation of talented fighters who will play a significant role in the IDF’s combat units. We are determined, with God’s help, to bring about the enlistment of thousands of young Haredim, and we are convinced that this is the way to do it. Together, in building trust and in a determined and thorough process."