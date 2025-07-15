Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, has called for expedited rulings in espionage cases involving alleged ties to Israel, saying these cases “do not require extensive investigation” and should move swiftly toward sentencing.

He added that when the facts are clear, judicial delays are unjustifiable.

This directive comes as Iran’s parliament passed a revised law dramatically increasing penalties for espionage. The Supreme National Security Council is now tasked with identifying hostile governments and groups, while the Intelligence Ministry will define so-called “subversive networks.” In effect, “hostile governments” refers primarily to Israel and the United States — longstanding adversaries of the Islamic Republic. Under the new law, intelligence activity or operational cooperation with such entities is punishable by death and asset confiscation, signaling an increasingly aggressive legal posture amid rising regional tensions.

Israel, through a multilayered and multidimensional strategy, targeted the top commanders of Iran’s intelligence and espionage agencies—namely the IRGC, Quds Force, Basij, Police Intelligence, and other armed forces of the Islamic Republic—effectively dismantling the core of Tehran’s capacity to suppress and neutralize internal and external threats. Israel’s operations, due to superior intelligence and operational dominance, were like a decapitation strike: simultaneously eliminating senior officials and paralyzing the regime’s intelligence-security apparatus.

From an intelligence perspective, this was a direct blow to the command center of operational decision-making, disrupting the regime’s ability to manage internal crises. The deaths of key intelligence-security figures in the Shiite clerical regime have created distrust and disarray within its spy networks and provoked a wide psychological shock throughout the regime’s humiliated and wounded power structure.

The destruction of most military, missile, drone, air defense, and other military infrastructure in the Israeli attacks marks a substantial reduction in the Islamic Republic’s deterrence capabilities. This reveals the regime's deep vulnerability in terms of hard security—militarily defenseless and lacking foundational security integrity.

But the story doesn’t end there. Reports suggest that Mossad conducted synchronized espionage, intelligence, and military operations with precise targeting in all 25 provinces of Iran. From a security studies standpoint, this strongly implies that local collaborators were involved, shattering the myth of regime stability. The Islamic Republic’s once-inflated image of power has collapsed, its hollow security dominance has crumbled, and its counterintelligence and operational bodies are now functionally disabled.

When Mossad struck the regime's command and data storage infrastructure, it underscored how fragile and weak the theocracy truly is—paving the road for its accelerated collapse. Lacking intelligence-security capabilities, the regime now faces serious existential threats from within. Although its response is aggressive, history shows that such regimes often reveal their own fragility through these very actions.

There are strong indications that Mossad cooperated with the CIA in these efforts. Regardless of how many official statements Tehran’s propaganda machine releases claiming that it has dealt heavy blows to the CIA and Mossad, these are nothing more than hollow slogans and meaningless bluster.

Now, reports confirm widespread arrests across Iran. The regime—wounded, panicked, and overseeing a fractured, bankrupt country—has resorted to heightened security alerts, more urban patrols, checkpoints, and mass detentions. But the true nightmare of the regime is not Israel’s spy network—it is the growing domestic resistance and the fire of urban uprisings that could ignite at any moment. For this reason, the Islamic dictatorship’s bloodthirsty wolves are seeking revenge on the noble, patient Iranian people for three main reasons:

1. Fear of Internal Uprising

With its military and intelligence capacities decimated, the regime fears the resulting power vacuum will lead to large-scale public protests. It is trying to prevent this through preemptive crackdowns and by spreading fear and hopelessness in society to avoid a social explosion.

2. Rebuilding Its Security Apparatus Through Scapegoating

The regime is reviving classic tactics by accusing innocent citizens of espionage—mirroring Stalinist-style purges or the Tudeh Party accusations in modern Iranian history. This is a typical tactic of collapsing regimes trying to rebuild their internal machinery, which, according to intelligence and security studies, is ultimately futile.

3. Sending a Deterrent Message to Civilians and Elites

These absurd, fabricated show trials serve to send a clear warning to civil society, intellectuals, and even the regime’s own unstable base: any connection to or even silence regarding Israel will carry a heavy cost.

Strategic Conclusion

These arrests, coming in the aftermath of military defeat, are a clear indication that the regime recognizes the looming danger of collapse. Lacking military, intelligence, and security capabilities, the Islamic Republic has now shifted entirely from external defense to internal survival mode. This stage is known in security literature as the final clampdown phase—the desperate actions of a regime on the edge of dissolution.

From today, the Iranian people deserve congratulations. The regime is no longer governing—it is merely surviving. It knows that a dynamic force has emerged within society, like a self-propelling engine, paving its own path. An internal reckoning is approaching fast, and the crisis is pushing governance toward its terminal stage.

The regime's savage behavior mirrors that of Tsarist or Soviet Russia, and it will not save “pure Muhammad's Islam”—instead, it will bury it in the graveyard of history. The cardboard effigy of Khamenei—once the self-proclaimed “Leader of Muslims of the Solar System and beyond”—is now just a hollow prop for a dying dictatorship. The Tehran tyrant, like a sewer rat, sits hidden in a basement, humiliated, disgraced, and waiting for news of his own death.

Erfan Fardis a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran, Islamic Terrorism, and ethnic conflicts in the region.