Israel's National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday afternoon updated its travel warnings for Armenia, the Maldives, and Brazil.

For Armenia, the warning level was raised from Level 1 (no warning) to Level 2 (potential threat), in light of the increased threat to Jews and Israelis in Armenia from terror sources.

The NSC stressed that it is not calling on citizens to leave the country or avoid traveling there, but rather to take increased precautionary measures.

For the Maldives, the NSC increased the threat level from Level 2 (potential threat) to Level 3 (moderate threat), in light of the presence of terror supporters on the islands, alongside increased displays of hostility towards Israelis and Jews.

The NSC now recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the NSC has dropped the threat level from Level 2 (potential threat) to Level 1 (no threat), other than in the area where Brazil's border meets those of Argentina and Paraguay.

Since the October 7 massacre, Israel's relations with the Maldives has deteriorated, and in June, the country announced that it would bar entry to Israelis - a move that was soon rescinded.

In 2023, around 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives, representing approximately 0.6% of the country's tourists.