Following an announcement by President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu banning Israelis from entering the country, one of the world's largest airlines has said that the country canceled its ban on the entry of Israeli tourists, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the airline has now instructed changed its instruction to its branches and employees, saying that Israelis will now be able to fly to and from the Maldives, as well as enter the country.

The airline's announcement indicates that it is no longer under instruction to bar Israelis from boarding flights to the island country.

Israel Hayom noted that there has been no official announcement by the Maldives government. In addition, Israel's Foreign Ministry, which warned against traveling to the Maldives following the earlier announcement, has also not changed its guidelines.

Previously, the Foreign Ministry warned Israelis not to enter Maldives even on a foreign passport, since Israel will be hard-pressed to help its citizens if they encounter any issues during their travels.