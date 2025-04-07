Arab media has reported that the IDF on Sunday night struck a "journalists' tent" at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

According to the reports, two Gazans were killed in the strike, and nine others were injured. Among the injured is "journalist" Hassan Atsliah, who freelanced for foreign agencies and is affiliated with the Hamas terror group.

Atsliah was among the journalists documented participating in the October 7 massacre near the Gaza border. He crossed the border without wearing a journalist's vest or helmet, documented an Israeli tank burning, and even infiltrated Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Later, Atsliah published a tweet displaying a photo of himself in Israel, with the caption, "Live from the towns of the Gaza Strip," and photographed himself beside the tank.