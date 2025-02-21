Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Bibas family on Thursday nigh that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.

“According to the assessment of professional officials, based on the intelligence available to us and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. This refutes the claim by terrorist organizations in Gaza that the Bibas family was killed in an Israeli air strike.

During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” the IDF said.

Officials in the IDF stated that the body of the anonymous woman was examined multiple times. She reportedly arrived wearing clothing and in a condition that clearly indicated she was not Shiri Bibas.

The IDF attempted to perform DNA matches with all the other Israeli female hostages held by Hamas, and there was no match to any of them.

The sources clarified that Hamas' violation will be dealt with severely, but for now, the hostage release which is scheduled for Saturday is expected to proceed as planned without any changes.

Ariel Bibas was four years old at the time of his death, and Kfir Bibas was ten months old at the time of his death. They were abducted with their mother, Shiri Bibas, from their home in Nir Oz. Yarden Bibas, Ariel and Kfir's father, went out to protect them and was abducted prior to the abduction of Shiri and the children. Yarden returned as part of the agreement for the return of the hostages on February 1, 2025.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bibas family during this incredibly difficult time and remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure Shiri and all the hostages are brought home at the earliest opportunity,” said the IDF.