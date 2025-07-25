U.S. President Trump commented again this afternoon (Friday) on the deadlock with the murderous terror organization Hamas. "I've always said the most difficult part would be releasing the last 10 to 20 hostages. Hamas blew up the deal. I've always said that when we get to the final hostages, Hamas will never be willing to make a deal," he said.

"We've reached the point where the job against Hamas must be finished. The Israelis will have to fight and clear the area. We’ll need to get rid of Hamas."

Trump hinted at imminent targeted killings: "Hamas never really wanted a deal. I think they’re about to be hunted down."

Trump also dismissed French President Macron's call for a Palestinian state, calling it "irrelevant."

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote in English: "Special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was right. Hamas is the obstacle to the release of the hostages."

He added: "Together with our American allies, we are currently considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s reign of terror, and secure peace for Israel and our region."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Netanyahu on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"The humiliating negotiation ceremony with terrorists is over," and addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu directly: "Now is the time for victory!"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu convened the security cabinet earlier for a consultation on the latest developments in the hostage negotiations. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, attended the meeting. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri were absent.