Four soldiers from Battalion 931 of the Nahal Brigade, who had fought in several rounds of combat in the Gaza Strip, informed their commanders they would not return to Gaza, citing severe emotional trauma experienced during fighting.

Kan News reported that, as a result, the IDF sentenced three of the soldiers to 7-12 days in military prison; the fourth has yet to be tried. All four were declared mentally fit for combat following evaluations by military mental health officers.

The soldiers emphasized that their refusal was not out of fear but stemmed from a “deep internal crisis.” One soldier’s mother said, “These experiences will be deeply etched in their souls.” Despite their claims, the IDF responded with disciplinary action rather than psychological care, leading to disappointment among the troops.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that the soldiers were fully aware of the consequences of disobeying orders and that the matter was handled “sensitively and in accordance with regulations.” The army stressed it considers refusal to follow orders, especially during wartime, a serious breach of discipline.

The case comes amid broader criticism of how the military addresses soldiers’ mental health. In a separate incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade, who had also served multiple tours in Gaza, experienced severe psychological distress and twice threatened suicide. Despite repeated requests, he was initially denied access to a mental health officer. His condition worsened until fellow soldiers intervened, threatening to withdraw from combat unless he received help. Only then was he referred for treatment, and it was recommended that his entire unit be temporarily removed from Gaza to recover.