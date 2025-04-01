A new survey by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) reveals a significant increase in trust in the IDF and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

73 percent of the Israeli public express high trust (to a large extent or to a fairly large extent) in the IDF, compared to 66 percent in the previous month. Broken down by demographic, 84 percent of the Jewish population had high trust in the IDF, compared to only 30 percent among the Arab public.

The incoming Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has seen a 15 percent increase in the level of trust compared to February, before taking office, with 50 percent of the sample expressing high trust in him. 16.5 percent still do not know how to respond regarding their level of trust in the incoming Chief of Staff.

The IDF spokesperson (IDF Spokesman) also experienced a rehabilitation in the level of trust – 60 percent of the sample express high trust in the spokesperson, an increase of five percent compared to last month. Trust in the Air Force stands at 73 percent. Among the Jewish public, trust is especially high, at 83 percent, while among Arabs, trust is significantly lower, at only 35 percent.

A majority of 59 percent believe that Eyal Zamir decided not to promote former IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari mainly due to the tension between Hagari and the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister. Only 26 percent who believe the decision was made primarily based on professional considerations.

Regarding public trust in the government, only 23 percent of the public report high trust in the government (to a large extent or to a fairly large extent). The public also expressed low trust in the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu – 29 percent in the overall sample (35 percent among Jews and only 3 percent among Arabs). A similar situation arose regarding the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz – 25 percent among the entire sample; 30 percent among Jews and 6 percent among Arabs.

Similar to the IDF, 65 percent of Jews have high trust in the ISA, compared to 29 percent among Arabs

Regarding the dismissal of Ronen Bar, 64 percent believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed him mainly for personal reasons, compared to 33 percent who believe that the decision was primarily based on professional considerations.

44 percent of the sample express high trust in the Attorney General, compared to 39 percent in January. Among Jews, trust stands at 41 percent, a slight increase from 39 percent in January, while among Arabs, there has been a significant increase, from 42 percent in January to 57 percent now.