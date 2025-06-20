Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security assessment on Friday morning with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior defense officials, including the heads of the Operations Directorate, Military Intelligence Directorate, Strategic Planning Directorate, and other top military advisors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Katz instructed the IDF to step up strikes on targets connected to the Iranian regime, with a focus on its symbols and centers of power in Tehran.

“We must strike all symbols of the regime and the mechanisms of population suppression, such as the Basij and the base of the regime's power—the Revolutionary Guards. The goal is to force a large-scale evacuation of Tehran’s population, destabilize the regime, and enhance deterrence in response to missile fire against Israel’s home front,” Katz stated. “This will be in parallel with continued action against facilities and scientists in order to thwart Iran’s nuclear program—until all operational objectives are fully achieved.”

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported a targeted strike on a residential apartment in central Tehran early Friday.

Eyewitnesses said a direct hit was identified at a single point in the building, and emergency and police forces sealed off the area.

Israeli sources confirmed that the target of the strike was a senior nuclear scientist involved in Iran’s nuclear program. It is believed the scientist was eliminated in the attack.