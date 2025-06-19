The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited the Research Division of the Intelligence Directorate yesterday (Wednesday) together with the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder, the Head of the Research Division, BG Ofir Mizrahi Rozen, and other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers of the Research Division, who presented him with the current situational assessment and the operational plans for the continuation. The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the important and precise work of the Intelligence Directorate during the war, and particularly for the operation in Iran.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated, "The Intelligence Directorate has demonstrated extraordinary and awe-inspiring capabilities. Every citizen of this country, and the whole world, is looking at you with admiration and respect. Everyone wants to learn how this happened, and I’m telling you, there are miracles, and those that make them happen are people, and in this case, those people are you."

"On my behalf, on behalf of the IDF, and on behalf of the State of Israel, I thank you all. What we are doing here is historic—we are changing the face of the Middle East. We are now turning the 'ring of fire'—the sword that they built for years to attack us—against them on their territory. Shlomi, under your courageous and professional leadership, and together with all the other commanders here and the thousands of soldiers, you are doing outstanding work with excellence and immense professionalism. You are creating extraordinary capabilities, and that's what is enabling us to operate 1,500 kilometers away with the highest level of precision," Zamir said.