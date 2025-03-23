Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the Military Intelligence Research Division and current head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), argues with Benny Teitelbaum on Kan Moreshet that in order to give Hamas an incentive to release hostages, the IDF must control the Gaza Strip. "We have struck the enemy in a very significant way, but the situation is still far from ideal. There are renewed flare-ups in the north, the south and the West Bank, and the big challenge is to dismantle Hamas from its rule in the Gaza Strip," says Kuperwasser.

According to him, there are two main options for achieving this goal: "One is to go for a deal that will give Hamas what it wants, and then it will release the hostages, but we will have to accept that the terrorist organization will continue to control over Gaza. The second option is to take over Gaza and dismantle the Hamas regime – this is the step that will bring about the real result."

Kuperwasser argues that as long as Hamas feels confident in its control, it has no incentive to release the hostages. "Hamas is holding an important bargaining chip. As long as they are in power, they have no reason to relinquish it. We must break their illusion of governing over Gaza."

Regarding the Cabinet's decision to establish an administration for voluntary relocation for Gaza residents to a third country, Kuperwasser argues that "such a solution can only be realized if we control the Gaza Strip. You can't expect them to volunteer to leave, while Hamas is still in control."

On the situation in the north and the continued firing at the communities on the northern border, Kuperwasser says that, there are two problematic factors: "First, we did not succeed in preventing the threat in the first place; we should have thwarted the deployment of the launchers in southern Lebanon. Second, we depend on the Lebanese army, which has traditionally been unreliable."

However, he warns that action must be taken quickly, "In order to bring about the implementation of the ceasefire, as we have defined, we must act decisively and make sure that the situation does not continue."

When asked about Egypt and whether it could pose a future threat, Kuperwasser clarified that there are no intentions of direct hostilities from Cairo, but that preparations must be made for any scenario. "Egypt is investing a huge amount of money in strengthening its army, including advancing its forces toward the border with Israel. We must prepare for every possibility and strengthen our skills in the face of a potential threat."

Regarding the confrontation between the government and Shin Bet Director, Ronen Bar, Kuperwasser explains that his dismissal is not legally problematic, but it is the timing that has caused controversy. "Even Ronen Bar himself knows that he has to leave his position, the question is only when. It seems like an unnecessary dispute that is weighing down on the system."

Kuperwasser emphasizes that Israel must take firm steps to dismantle Hamas and prevent further deterioration in the various sectors. "If we want to release the hostages and prevent the next round of fighting, we must break the Hamas regime in Gaza – there is no other way."