The Security Cabinet approved on Saturday night the proposal of Defense Minister Israel Katz for the establishment of a voluntary relocation administration for Gaza residents, who express their interest in moving to a third country, subject to the provisions of Israeli and international law, and in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan.

"We are using all means to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan and we will allow every resident of Gaza who wishes to voluntarily move to a third country to do so," Katz said.

According to the approved decision, the administration will work under the direction of the Minister of Defense and will have authority to work in coordination with international organizations and other authorities, according to the directives of the political echelon. The administration will also coordinate the activities of all relevant government ministries.

The Directorate will act, inter alia, to prepare for and enable the safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents to various countries, including their safety during the journey, setting up of a passage route and travelers’ check points at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, as well as coordinating provision of means for passage by land, sea and air to their destination countries.

The Minister of Defense will soon announce the identity of the head of the Administration.