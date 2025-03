Over the past week, the Oz Brigade, including the Duvdevan, Egoz, and Maglan units, have worked to thwart terror activities throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the activities, the soldiers arrested over 60 wanted suspects, and confiscated dozens of weapons of various types, including firearms, explosives, and ammunition.

The commando forces will continue to act to thwart terror throughout Judea and Samaria, in order to to protect the security of the State of Israel's citizens," the IDF stated.

מטענים שאותרו על-ידי לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו צילום: דובר צה"ל