IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held an operational situational assessment yesterday (Wednesday) in Judea and Samaria along with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaakov Dolef, brigade commanders, and other officers.

“In Gaza, we launched a surprising and powerful operation, with the return of all the hostages as a top priority to which we are committed in every action," Zamir stated.

He added: "When we talk about defeating Hamas, it means defeating Hamas everywhere, including here in Judea and Samaria. Continue the ongoing counterterrorism operations alongside robust defense.”