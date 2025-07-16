פיצוץ במהלך השידור מתוך הרשת

A Syrian news broadcast captured the moment an Israeli airstrike hit a building behind the news station. The explosion caused the anchor to panic and leave the studio.

A short time earlier, Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated: "The hints to Damascus have ended — now painful blows will commence. The IDF will continue to operate with force in Sweida to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their full withdrawal. Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Defense Minister, have made a commitment — and we will uphold it."

The IDF on Wednesday carried out strikes on the Syrian regime's central headquarters as well as the presidential palace in Damascus.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria."

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios."

In recent days, the tensions with Syria have soared due to the Syrian military's massacre of the Druze population in southern Syria.