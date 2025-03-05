IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who took office earlier Wednesday, visited the Western Wall later that day with his family and outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Halevi and Zamir recited chapters of Psalms and prayed for the welfare of IDF soldiers and the State, and especially for the return of the kidnapped and missing.

Upon completion of the prayers, the two offered personal prayers as well, and placed a note in the Wall. Following their visit to the Western Wall, both signed the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's guestbook.

Visiting the Western Wall alongside Zamir were his sons Ori and Itai.

In his note, Zamir wrote, "We will act and believe that we have in our hands the ability to protect the Land of Israel, the Land promised to the entire Jewish People and the nation of Israel."

"We will pray for the return of our hostages, for the welfare of those who protect the nation and the Land, for the IDF soldiers and all of the security forces. 'for out of Zion shall the Torah come forth. (Isaiah 2:3)'"