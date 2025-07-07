Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a field visit and operational assessment on Monday in central Khan Yunis, at the heart of the ongoing Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

Accompanied by senior military leadership—including Southern Command Chief Major General Yaniv Asor, Operations Directorate Head Major General Itzik Cohen, Intelligence Directorate Head Major General Shlomi Binder, Division 36 Commander Brigadier General Moran Omer, Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Barak Hiram, and other field officers—Lt. Gen. Zamir reviewed the status of the operation and met with troops on the ground.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff praised the troops for their achievements and emphasized the IDF’s ongoing commitment across all operational theaters.

“We are active on every front,” Zamir stated. “While operations continue here in Gaza, we’re also taking action in Lebanon and Yemen. We are monitoring developments in Iran as well. Our operational effectiveness remains high.”

Zamir reaffirmed that Gaza remains the military’s primary focus at this stage of the conflict. “This is our main arena right now,” he said. “We are fully committed to achieving our strategic objectives: the return of hostages, the dismantling of Hamas, and the restoration of security for Israeli communities. We will not compromise on these goals.”

He noted that five IDF divisions are currently engaged in the Gaza campaign, which is progressing according to plan. “We are operating with strength, determination, and clarity of purpose,” he said. “This force structure is designed to deliver decisive results.”

Highlighting recent operational success, Zamir said, “You have achieved the most significant results in Gaza since the launch of Operation Swords of Iron. We are approaching a critical turning point.”

He reported that more than 1,300 Hamas terrorists have been killed, and several high-ranking leaders—including Yahya Sinwar and Marwan Shabana—have been eliminated. Extensive damage has also been inflicted on Hamas’ underground infrastructure.

“These gains are opening up new possibilities,” he added. “We are presenting strategic options to the political leadership, all aimed at one objective: the safe return of hostages and a decisive resolution. Your efforts are bringing us closer to that goal.”

Concluding his remarks, the Chief of Staff commended the soldiers: “Every achievement here is thanks to you. You are the reason we are moving toward victory."