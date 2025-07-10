In an address at the graduation ceremony of the 190th Israeli Air Force (IAF) Pilots' Course on Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir hailed the recent success of Operation "Rising Lion" and commended the new cadets and their instructors for their courage and dedication during a time of national challenge.

Speaking in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and other dignitaries, Lt. Gen. Zamir described the operation, which concluded three weeks prior, as a defining moment in Israel's military history. "Operation 'Rising Lion' embodied the essence of the Israeli spirit—boldness, wisdom, hard work, and faith in the righteousness of our path," he stated.

He emphasized that the operation's success was not spontaneous but the result of meticulous planning, relentless training, deep belief in the mission, inter-organizational cooperation, and the unwavering dedication of personnel from all branches of the IDF. "When belief meets capability, the sky is not the limit—we broke through the bounds of imagination," he said.

Lt. Gen. Zamir underscored the integration across the IDF, intelligence community, and defense apparatus, noting that units such as the Mossad, the Technological and Logistics Directorate, and the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate worked in unison. "There was no hierarchy of importance—only one mission and one objective."

He paid tribute to IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, praising his leadership during the operation. "You built unprecedented capabilities and convinced me to believe in the strength of the Israeli Air Force," Zamir said, adding that Bar's leadership will be studied in military history.

Addressing the ongoing war, Lt. Gen. Zamir acknowledged the continuing ground operation in Gaza, Operation "Gideon's Chariots," aimed at defeating Hamas and securing the return of hostages. "We will continue to fight for as long as necessary until the operation's objectives are fulfilled," he affirmed.

He also referenced the multi-front nature of the conflict and the IDF's simultaneous engagement across various arenas. Mentioning the day's terror attack in Gush Etzion, he vowed that the IDF will pursue its enemies wherever they are.

Turning to the graduates, Lt. Gen. Zamir urged them to carry forward the legacy of excellence, responsibility, and courage. "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to act despite it," he reminded them. He expressed confidence in their readiness to meet the challenges ahead and contribute to Israel's security.

He closed with a quote from poet Naomi Shemer, encouraging the cadets to write their own heroic chapters in the skies above the Middle East. "Go forth and succeed!"