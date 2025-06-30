Today (Monday), The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment and discussion in the Samaria Regional Brigade with the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaakov Dolef, and the brigade commanders of the Judea and Samaria Division.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the commanders of the reserve battalions operating in the Judea and Samaria region, expressed his appreciation for their consistent readiness, and emphasized that their contribution is vital to maintaining the security of the state.

The Chief of the General Staff noted that some of the reserve battalions were called up unexpectedly at the outbreak of Operation "Rising Lion" in order to strengthen the defense of the communities and the eastern region.

Zamir stated: “You—the battalion commanders and soldiers, the reserve force—are the great asset of the people of Israel. You are what sustains us; you are the central backbone."

"I’m aware of the difficulty, and that it is growing. There has never been such a number of reserve duty days in the country. For nearly two years, civilians have been putting on uniforms, taking up arms, and heading out on missions. My deep appreciation goes to all of you.

"Offensive efforts must continue alongside defensive efforts. There have been extraordinary achievements here, which are the result of sustained offensive action. We have dismantled terror cells and eliminated the leaders of these terrorist organizations—some of the most dangerous terrorists. You must continue to pursue them wherever they are.

"I expect a high level of operational discipline and vigilance from you all. It is essential to protect the civilians, and you are doing so with professionalism and precision."

He addressed recent attacks on security forces in Judea and Samaria: "You are the ones who set the standards, and what sustains us are your values and the IDF’s norms. Anyone who tries to harm the IDF is harming the State of Israel and its security."

"The mission is clear — to maintain security, protect the civilians, and strengthen the defense of the communities, while at the same time not tolerating the unacceptable behavior from extremist and violent groups. We must not allow the development of trends that could deteriorate into anarchy and loss of governability. If these phenomena are not addressed now, they will only spread. The danger is at our doorstep, and therefore, alongside the security forces, a systematic and immediate response is required to address this issue.

"We are striking in all arenas and not waiting for the threats to reach us.

"As in all arenas, including Iran, Israel has demonstrated its determination and readiness to act in order to remove threats," the Chief of Staff stated.