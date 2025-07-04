IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, sent a letter to IDF soldiers upon the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion, describing it as "a pivotal milestone in the battle for the security of the State of Israel."

Zamir noted that the operation was based on tens of thousands of hours of planning, intelligence gathering, and training, and expressed gratitude to all those who participated.

He stated, "The IDF, the army of the people, performed at its best. The Air Force jets struck the skies of Tehran, intelligence demonstrated groundbreaking capabilities, and air defense spread its wings over the home front."

He also praised the rescue and emergency forces, the support and technological systems, and the citizens of Israel who stood "firm and united against an existential threat."

Referring to the broader context, Zamir mentioned that since October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a multi-front war. However, he emphasized, "The IDF has achieved tremendous success - the axis of evil has been struck on several fronts and weakened."

"We will initiate, we will fight, we will endure, and we will defeat all those who rise against us to annihilate us," said the Chief of Staff, noting that although the operation had ended, "the campaign is far from over."

He added: "In our hearts and before our eyes stands our moral obligation to bring home the hostages, our loved ones, who are still held by Hamas murderers in Gaza."

In closing, he wrote, "I salute each and every one of you; blessed is the nation whose soldiers and commanders are these."