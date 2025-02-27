During the past month, Daniel Kitov, a 26-year-old resident of Petah Tikva, was arrested by Israel Police and ISA last month He is suspected of carrying out various missions for a hostile foreign entity.

The investigation revealed that Kitov had been in contact with an Iranian agent for several months, carrying out dozens of acts, such as graffiti in Petah Tikva and Rosh Ha'ayin, in exchange for payment.

Furthermore, the investigation found he was asked to photograph the home of ISA director Ronen Bar and military bases, and was questioned about possible contact with air force pilots, although these tasks were not completed. He also offered to photograph the home of Knesset member Benny Gantz, but this task was not carried out.

The investigation showed that Kitov understood he was in contact with an Iranian operator, based on media reports and his searches on the subject.

This morning (Thursday), a severe indictment will be filed against him in the Lod District Court for contact with a foreign agent.

The security forces stated that intelligence and terror elements continue their efforts to recruit Israelis for security and terror missions. They warn Israeli citizens and residents against engaging with foreign agents.

"All security bodies will act to severely prosecute any parties involved in such activities and urge the public to report any suspicious contacts immediately."