In an interview with i24News, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addressed the current situation regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, the ongoing hostage crisis, and the future of US-Israel relations. Huckabee expressed cautious optimism about the prospect of a breakthrough in the negotiations surrounding a 60-day ceasefire.

“We hope we’re very close,” Huckabee said, emphasizing that while the situation had seemed close to resolution before, it is often Hamas that disrupts the process. “Hamas is always the one that gums it up just when we think we’re on the brink of getting all of the hostages back,” he explained.

When asked whether the current agreement on the table is the best that can be achieved, Huckabee responded that the final terms are still being awaited and are contingent on Hamas’s willingness to agree. “Anything that gets all the hostages returned is a positive step,” he noted, reinforcing President Trump’s position that Hamas has no role in Gaza’s future. He compared Hamas’s role in Gaza to the impossibility of the Nazis having a future role in Germany post-World War II, given their horrific actions, including the October 7 massacre and the prolonged hostage crisis.

On the broader issue of Gaza's future, Huckabee stated, “The president has made it very clear that Hamas has no future in Gaza.” He emphasized that the US will continue to support efforts to ensure that Hamas is removed from power and that it no longer poses a threat to Israel or its citizens.

When asked about the internal political dynamics within Israel, Huckabee declined to comment on specifics but reaffirmed that the goal across the board, both in Israel and the US, is the end of the war and the return of hostages. He also asserted that, despite political challenges, there is no Israeli who wants the war to continue.

Regarding Netanyahu's decision-making in this crisis, Huckabee stressed the importance of ending the war in a way that ensures Hamas is eliminated from power. He explained that while ending the war is desired by all parties, the real challenge lies in ensuring that Hamas no longer has the ability to carry out such attacks.

Huckabee further discussed the strong US-Israel partnership, stating that the relationship between the two nations is unique and essential, and rejecting claims that decisions on Gaza or Iran are solely President Trump’s. “The level of cooperation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu is extraordinary,” Huckabee emphasized.

Turning to the topic of Iran, Huckabee reiterated the US’s firm stance that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, a position shared by Israel, the US, and even European nations. He noted that military actions by both the US and Israel have made it clear that Iran must comply with international demands regarding its nuclear ambitions.

In closing, Huckabee addressed the future of the Abraham Accords, highlighting the potential for expanding the agreements to include additional countries in the Middle East. He expressed confidence that the expansion of these historic agreements could happen in the near future.