A collective of bereaved parents affiliated with the "Din and Tzedek" Forum, which unites the families of victims murdered at the Nova music festival, will commence a hunger strike on Wednesday in front of the Knesset and the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

This action is being launched in proximity to Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day and marks eighteen months since the massacre perpetrated by Hamas, during which their children lost their lives. The families are calling for accountability in light of what they describe as severe lapses and failures that enabled the tragic events at the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

The group is demanding the immediate dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, whom they hold responsible for the failure to safeguard Israeli civilians. Furthermore, they are calling for the creation of an external, independent, and self-sustaining investigative body. This body, they assert, must not be state-appointed nor headed by the High Court of Justice. Rather, it should possess full investigative authority, include representatives of the bereaved families, and be capable of uncovering the full scope of the truth.

In addition, the Forum insists upon a thorough investigation of all involved entities and leadership levels, including but not limited to the IDF, Shin Bet, police, Mossad, the Attorney General’s Office, legal advisors, and policymakers from recent years, without exemption.

"The entire system has failed, and it is inconceivable that no one will be held accountable. Relying on an investigative mechanism led by those who were themselves responsible for these failures constitutes a mockery of our children's memory," the Forum stated.

"On the day the State of Israel lowers its flag to half-mast, the bereaved parents will lower their bodies to half-mast—not as a symbolic act, but as a sincere appeal for accountability, truth, and justice. We will not forget. We will not forgive. We will not remain silent," the statement concluded.