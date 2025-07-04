Even in our generation wherein we face the ubiquitous and incessant bombardment of constant information, there are things we simply can't know....ever...like the secret of the Red Heifer in this week's Torah portion of Chukat...and the mystery of the soul after death.

Join Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman as they contemplate the "inscrutable" dimensions of this Torah portion, which speaks to modern man's dilemma of growing dependency on Artificial Intelligence...even as Hashem continues to broadcast His personal messages to each and every one of us, imploring us to seek out His presence in our everyday lives.