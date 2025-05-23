Edan Alexander, a survivor of Hamas captivity, met with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, as revealed by Channel 12 News on Thursday.

During their conversation, Bar told the soldier, who was released from captivity after 584 days. "I want to apologize to you for falling into captivity partly because of us, and for being freed thanks to [Steve] Witkoff and not us."

Alexander shared with the Shin Bet chief the trauma of October 7, the harsh kidnapping, and his concern for his fellow hostages.

The meeting took place as the Israeli delegation returned from Qatar, following a breakdown in talks on a hostage release deal due to Hamas's insistence on American guarantees for ending the war.