This long and detailed post is intended to help readers understand what’s really going on in Israel today, behind the headlines about the Supreme Court's proceedings on the firing of Shabak head Ronen Bar. Why is it needed? Because, as usual, we can not trust the reporting by most of the admittedly unobjective mainstream media that leads the public to miss so much of the full story.

Ultimately, we are witnessing what can be called The Deep State Plot to Topple Netanyahu and Protect Shabak intelligence Head Ronen Bar, even though he was fired by the government for multiple reasons, the most basic being that he is not deemed trustworthy by that government.

Follow me carefully, and until the end, because I will be explaining a lot, and I mean a lot!

What we are witnessing in Israel today is a political and legal coup attempt in broad daylight—executed not by tanks in the streets, but by judges in courtrooms, unelected lawyers, and weaponized intelligence and law enforcement officials. And the primary target is not just Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—it’s the will of the Israeli people.

The Supreme Court legal proceedings right now around Shabak intelligence head Ronen Bar are not about law. They are a weapon. A strategic tool used by Israel’s deep state to do what they’ve tried and failed to do at the ballot box for decades: remove Netanyahu from power.

The shocking part? There is no law that allows the Supreme Court to do this.

Let's start with this. Either Ronen Bar, head of the Shabak (Israel’s internal security service), is lying through his teeth… or he is catastrophically incompetent. Either way, he has no business running Israel’s most critical intelligence agency, certainly not after he failed in preventing the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and certainly not after he has officially been fired by his employer, who the law clearly defines as the government of Israel.

We now know from the information that Bar submitted to the Supreme Court that Bar claims he updated the security establishment on the early morning of October 7th, although they all hotly deny this. If that’s true, and the entire IDF still remained in their beds, with no orders to move to the border, then someone explain this: Why were our bases overrun? Why were our holy IDF soldiers caught off-guard, with many slaughtered in their beds? Why was there no emergency response mobilized at the Gaza envelope? Why was the Nova music festival not cancelled? Why were the police assigned to secure it totally unaware of an incoming terror onslaught? And how, on top of all of this, did Bar send a special rescue team to rescue two intelligence officers who were in Gaza border communities? He made a successful effort to rescue two of his own agents, preventing their massacre, but nobody else?

The answer is chilling: Either Ronen Bar never actually gave a serious, actionable warning—which means he’s lying to cover himself—or he did and no one in the army or the police senior command listened, which still makes him utterly unfit for the role. Because if the head of the Shabak can't even get people to wake up and take positions in time to save lives from a massacre that (he claims) his intelligence information says might very well happen, then what exactly has he been doing in that office?

And then there’s the most damning detail of all: in his own written response to the court, Bar admits that he did not even bother to call or update his direct superior, Prime Minister Netanyahu. On the morning of the biggest failure in Israeli defense history, Ronen Bar didn’t even lift the phone to alert the person most responsible for the nation's defense.

This, using an understatement as there is no other expression, is gross negligence. This is grounds for immediate dismissal on Oct. 8th, 2023 in any functioning democracy.

But the story doesn’t end there. The Supreme Court is now deliberating whether the elected government even has the right to fire him. This, despite the fact that Israeli law explicitly gives the government the authority to dismiss the head of the General Security Services. It’s black-and-white, written law. (A fairly recent addition to the law said the government is to create a committee to okay the decision, but since it was unanimous, that gesture is useless, as there is no way for him to continue under those conditions, ed.) And yet, Israel’s radical activist court is pretending that it’s up for debate.

Why? Because Ronen Bar is 'one of theirs'. He’s the top intelligence man of the deep state. And just like in the past they weaponized investigations against former justice ministers, like Yaakov Neeman and even fromer leftist Labor leader Chaim Ramon, who both dared to try and reform the system while serving as Justice Ministers—they’re now circling the wagons around one of the central figures responsible for the October 7th disaster.

This is what it looks like when unelected self-titled elites hijack a democracy. This is what happens when the Supreme court protects power instead of truth. And this is why Israelis must wake up to the existential threat posed not just by Iran or Hamas, but by the rot embedded deep within Israel’s legal and intelligence institutions - let alone the media and academia.

Ronen Bar should’ve been fired immediately after October 7th. The fact that we’re now in court fighting for the right to fire him? That’s not just outrageous—it’s dangerous. How can a democratically elected government's decisions be overturned by the head of the secret service, meant to fight the enemy?

Yet the leftist legal elite today, while trying to protect Ronen Bar, are charging full steam ahead, using invented legal standards like "incapacitation" to try to instead disqualify the elected Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

So the biggest question is: Why is the entire legal system protecting Bar and instead using him to try to topple Netanyahu, today using the latest claim that "Netanyahu ordered Bar to use the intelligence services against the anti-government protest leaders."

This is not new. During the Oslo protests of the 1990s, and again during the 2005 Gaza Disengagement, the legal system and Shabak intelligence services were weaponized to go after loyal Jewish citizens who opposed Oslo or the Disengagement. Leaders of peaceful protest movements were surveilled, arrested, even framed. The political bias has always been there—but few wanted to believe it.

Now it’s all out in the open.

I can speak from experience to this hypocrisy, as my mother and brother were jailed together with Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Riskin for daring to protest - peacefully - on a hilltop in the Judean hills that the government wanted to hand over to the Palestinian Authority.

The legal system and intelligence services were tools of the state to jail right-wing, religious Jewish protesters and use brutal force against us— back when we protested in the early 1990s against the disastrous Oslo "peace process", that we warned would bring more deaths and terror, but no peace. It repeated itself again against the right-wing, religious protestors and leaders in the year 2005 when we protested the planned Gaza "Disengagement" plan, that included expelling close to 10,000 Jews from their homes in Gaza, the destruction of all 21 Jewish communities in Gaza, and handing all of the Gaza Strip over to our Islamonazi enemies, that we again warned would bring more blood and terror but no peace.

And I must include this damning example as well. Following the Oslo Accord in the early 1990s, that our protests did not succeed in stopping, the Rabin government weaponized Israel's intelligence services to demonize and suppress the right-wing religious public, branding them as “enemies of peace.” Why? Because the Palestinian Authority was then involved in a tsunami of terror attacks against Jews in Israel, and the public support for the Oslo process was dropping like a rock.

The most infamous example of this political abuse was provocateur Avishai Raviv—code-named "Champagne"—a Shin Bet agent who infiltrated religious Zionist youth in Judea and Samaria. On orders from above, Avishai Raviv incited Jewish youth to violence, staged extremist demonstrations, and even got Israeli TV to broadcast him multiple times declaring proudly that the youth were attacking Arabs and that they planned to assassinate Rabin. Shockingly, Raviv was also the handler for Yigal Amir, who was directly involved in shooting at Yitzchak Rabin. Raviv's operations are now known not ot have been a rogue act—they were a calculated campaign directed by Israel’s intelligence services under government orders, designed to manipulate public perception and criminalize the political opposition, the right-wing, religious public of Israel, especially those living in Judea and Samaria.

Then there is the horrifying case of Amiram Ben-Uliel. In 2015, a firebombing in the Arab village of Duma killed three members of the Dawabsheh family, including a baby. In 2020, Amiram Ben-Uliel, a Jewish youth, was convicted and sentenced to three life terms, despite serious doubts and no convincing evidence about his guilt.

The attack occurred deep inside the village of Duma—an odd choice for someone easily identifiable as a Jew —and Hebrew graffiti found nearby was written in a style resembling that of an Arabic speaker. Internal feuds within the Dawabsheh clan and prior arson attacks by Arab residents themselves in the village were ignored, and the Shin Bet focused solely on Jewish suspects. Even more heart wrenching is they had no proof against Ben-Uliel to convict him. His conviction was based on his confession, extracted through torture—parts of which the Israeli court itself dismissed—yet the questionable reenactment of the crime was still accepted. This case is a chilling example of the deep state's willingness to sacrifice truth and justice in the name of political expediency.

And this is the same Shabak intelligence services, under Ronen Bar, whose recent leaked recordings prove that they throw Jews and Jewish youth from Judea and Samaria into jail without evidence, and threaten the policemen who do not listen to their demands to jail them.

Journalist Ariel Kahana exposed how Bar was fine with jailing Jews with no proof—while turning a blind eye to actual attempts to harm Israeli leaders by leftist political activists who call once again to refuse to serve in the IDF, for violence against Netanyahu, and even civil war.

As Kahana wrote: “This isn’t just a double standard—it’s a fundamental misunderstanding of Israel’s national priorities. Bar weakened the most committed IDF volunteers by arresting them for nothing, while ignoring actual organized threats from the protest movement."

Understand, for decades, Israel’s deep state—its legal system and intelligence services—have systematically worked to delegitimize the religious Zionist and right-wing community by painting them as extremists and enemies of the state.

This wasn’t accidental; it was a deliberate campaign to manipulate public opinion and silence opposition to the disastrous Oslo peace process.

Undercover agents like Avishai Raviv, a known Shin Bet operative, were embedded in settler youth circles—not to gather intelligence, but to incite and entrap, encouraging fringe behavior and then broadcasting it to the public to smear an entire community. Raviv wasn’t just a passive observer—he actively helped shape the narrative, pushing young people toward radical statements and actions that were then paraded on TV to create fear and disgust toward religious Jews who opposed Oslo. Raviv also was the person who personally handed pictures of Prime Minister Rabin dressed as an SS officer to people at a right-wing protest against the Rabin government. To this day, the mainstream media banks on the public's ignorance and still blames Netanyahu for that poster, even though a Rabin government-ordered intelligence agent was behind it!

And let’s not forget: this same agent, Raviv, was the handler of Yigal Amir and the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, a national trauma that was weaponized to demonize the political religious-right. To this day, questions remain about how much the Shin Bet knew—and allowed. But the result was clear: a generation of proud, patriotic Jews were vilified, silenced, and turned into scapegoats to pave the way for a delusional peace process that brought us nothing but rockets, terror, and war.

Then we come to this war, with what we are witnessing with the Sde Teiman prison video, that is nothing short of the largest blood libel against the Jewish people in modern history—and shockingly, it’s being driven from within by our own legal system.

Instead of standing behind our soldiers and security forces in a time of war, elements within Israel’s justice system deliberately doctored footage from an Israeli prison, distorted the context, and then leaked it to the press—all to smear the IDF and fuel the left’s false narrative of “IDF war violations" and “Palestinian victimhood.” This wasn’t just a reckless leak—it was a calculated act of sabotage. That video, manipulated and stripped of truth, has now been viewed billions of times around the world, igniting a global firestorm of antisemitism and painting Israel as the villain in a war we didn’t start. It’s a modern-day blood libel—with the fingerprints of Israel’s own legal elite all over it. Even though only a few people had access to that video footage from the prison, over a year later the justice system still hasn't investigated who is responsible for doctoring the footage or the leak to the media.

﻿And on top of that we have the cover-up surrounding the Jewish spy on an IDF base on October 7th, 2023. Also here, something very fishy is going on, because the legal system and intelligence services are coordinated in shutting down the story with gag orders, hints, and legal manipulations.

MK Almog Cohen and attorney Efraim Dimri have warned that when the truth is finally exposed, and the connections to high-level figures on the political left come to light, the Oct. 7th spy case will shake the foundations of the country.

That’s probably why both the legal system and the intelligence apparatus are working overtime to bury the case and silencing anyone who tries to speak out.

This isn’t about protecting state security—it’s about protecting the corrupt deep-state establishment that allowed October 7th to happen and is now doing everything it can to deflect blame and hide the truth. Their collaboration is an obstruction of justice at the highest levels.

In all those instances, the Supreme Court and mainstream media had no problem when the legal system and intelligence services were used against right-wing, religious protestors and citizens in "trying to protect Israeli democracy", yet when it comes to going after people within the system on the left, the system is silent, with the backing of the mainstream media.

Yet, today they are now trying to make it a political issue that Netanyahu ordered intelligence head Ronen Bar to use the intelligence services to track the leaders of the anti-government protest leaders?

Why is the legal system suddenly shielding the head of the intelligence services Ronen Bar from accountability?

Maybe they have something to hide.

In a previous Pulse of Israel video I go into depth sharing words from Dr. Gadi Taub, a former leftist intellectual who has undergone his own political awakening. Taub put it best: “The security establishment has treated right-wing religious Jews as the enemy—and had their backs to our Islamonazi enemies in Gaza.” For decades, while decent, law-abiding Jews on the religious right were being surveilled and suppressed by the state, our true enemies were organizing under our noses, and the heads of national security treated them as peace partners, not an enemy intent on massacring us!

Let that sink in.

If all that was not enough, now, get ready to have your head truly explode regarding what is going on right now with the Supreme Court and Ronen Bar.

As legal expert who worked on a compromise for the judicial reform with the President of Israel, and former leftist Professor Moshe Cohen-Eliya put it: “Israel’s deep state is executing a coordinated move.” Four senior lawyers from the State Attorney’s Office submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court on behalf of Ronen Bar—even though they don’t officially represent him. The affidavit was mysteriously “approved” by a lawyer named “Nitzan.” Over 10 government attorneys reportedly worked on the six-page document.

These are tax-payer funded lawyers who worked on a legal brief to help protect a man fired by the governemnt, their boss!

This isn’t law. This is politics. And the goal is clear: to reignite the anti-Netanyahu protests and push the Supreme Court into toppling Netanyahu. How? using a legal state called “incapacitation mode" that legally only applies to situations when a Prime Minister is no longer able to serve because of what should only be health concerns.

Basically, a coup by the legal establishment and the deep state.

Haaretz, the radical leftist paper in Israel, is gleefully singing the theme song of this coup, as this headline clearly states:

"Shin Bet Chief's Revelations Lead to One Conclusion: Netanyahu Must Be Declared Unfit to Serve as Israel's Prime Minister"

And the deep state players are all playing their role to prepare for this.

Former security officials are lobbying the President of Israel to support the removal of Netanyhau based on this "incapacitation" method, that has no legal standing, as other former senior officials are publicly questioning Netanyahu’s fitness.

And on top of all that, Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak—who has been calling for civil war for years, as I have documented in various pulse of Israel videos and articles —publicly posted himself that “If Netanyahu is not declared incapacitated by the Attorney General and Supreme Court, we risk civil war.”

And to make it even more outrageous, Attorney General Baharav-Miara is laying the legal groundwork to declare Netanyahu “unfit”—while refusing to respond to petitions accusing her of having a personal relationship with Ronen Bar, a blatant conflict of interest.

This is how a coup looks in 2025

This is not democracy.

And still, the left demands more.

They demand Netanyahu fall on his sword—not because of failure, but because they fear his success. Because he’s finally exposing the rot they’ve built for 30 years.

Many people ask, “If Netanyahu has been Prime Minister for so long, why didn't he just fix the justice system and the intelligence services all these years? And all the appointments over the years were made by him. Why didn't he just make different appointments?” The answers are simple—and terrifying: because every single person who ever got high up and close to making real change has been systematically targeted, threatened, or destroyed by Israel’s legal-political deep state.

Take Reuven, Ruby, Rivlin, former Likud member, Knesset Speaker and President of Israel.

Rivlin openly admitted that when he tried to promote reforms in the justice system—just as Professor Yaakov Neeman had tried before him—he was slapped with multiple criminal investigations for bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice. Over the course of four years, the justice system blocked him from becoming Justice Minister because of the cases pending against him. All because he supported the plan to reform the judicial system That plan was previously presented by another man the justice system used legal cases to block from becoming Justice Minister, Yaakov Neeman. Neeman’s plan to reform the judiciary included splitting the powers of the Attorney General, changing the judicial appointments committee, and turning legal advisers into positions of trust—not political enforcers. Sound familiar? All part of current Minister Yariv Levin's overall judicial reform plan. Do you know when Yaakov Neeman was stopped by the justice system from becoming Justice Minister? back in 1996.

Returning to Rubi Rivlin, Eventually, all seven investigations against him were quietly closed. Why? Because the “targeted assassination” worked. He was neutralized. He stopped talking against the problems in the justice system. Mission accomplished.

And what happened to Professor Neeman himself? He was indicted. Yes, indicted. Though fully acquitted later—an emphatic, total acquittal - and that illustrious legal mind represented himself, by the way—it was already too late. His name was tarnished. His family suffered. He fell ill. He never recovered.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is documented reality, and it was laid out by Rivlin himself in a powerful speech back in 2003 (article in Hebrew in comment below for those interested), with other quotes as well:

“A small cult of court-journalists succeeded in creating a perception that this is a battle between the Sons of Light and the Sons of Darkness—where the prosecution defends the public from its elected officials. "The public now believes all politicians are corrupt, all state institutions are rotten, and that public servants are guilty until proven innocent—and even after. "Every question or criticism is instantly dismissed. A choir of regime journalists rushes to defend the prosecution and brands any doubt as heresy against ‘the rule of law.’ "Political and public careers were crushed one after another, while the public—denied access to the full facts—was convinced this was all about 'cleaning the stables.' "Almost no one dared expose the dangerous symbiosis between investigators, prosecutors, and media figures. "This is how the system worked. This is how careers were destroyed. "The closing of cases—or full acquittals—always came too late. "When necessary—like when they needed to get rid of a Justice Minister they didn’t like—they would ‘unfreeze’ dormant cases and leak details to certain journalists (always the same ones), as a warning: the sword is always hanging. "If that’s not extortion, I don’t know what is.”

Chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee at the time, MK Michael Eitan (Likud), supported Rivlin's remarks and said, “We should salute Rivlin for stepping up in defense of democracy.”

Rivlin even had a name for them: “The Mafia of Rule of Law.” Others were less diplomatic. Tommy Lapid, the father of current opposition leader Yair Lapid, labeled the justice system a “terror cell.” He would probably be devastated to witness how his son today is one of the biggest defenders of the justice system.

Judge Hila Gerstel—one of the most respected judges in Israel and former president of a District Court—wrote a scathing report, accusing the prosecutors office of a culture of lies and forgery. And what did then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit do? He threw the report in the trash.

And here’s the irony: Throughout all these years, Netanyahu behaved with restraint.

Netanyahu repeatedly stated that his criticism was not against the justice system, but against specific individuals abusing their power. He emphasized that most in the police and prosecution are decent, professional people doing holy work. But those who weaponized the system? He has every right to fight back.

Sadly, even Rivlin—who once spoke the truth so clearly—eventually fell in line with the deep state and turned on Netanyahu.

The power officials in the justice system and law enforcement hold is staggering. And this is why we must understand: anyone, even those appointed by Netanyahu, who dared challenge the system was either blackmailed, indicted, or politically assassinated.

This is how the system protects itself. This is how it retains power.

And this is why Netanyahu deserves our deepest respect because he has succeeded in standing tall for close to 30 years in the face of the most relentless, coordinated deep state pressure campaign in the history of the State of Israel.

Over the years, various individuals within Israel's justice system have publicly stated that they are shocked that Netanyahu never agreed to a plea bargain deal, thinking that the cases against him would scare him from wanting to appear in court. And all this time, Netanyahu has consistently said that he can't wait until court proceedings allow him to prove his innocence.

The man simply refused to bow and instead focused on trying to continue to lead the country despite simultaneously having to battle a deep state of people in powerful positions, many who once were close to Netanyahu and even appointed by him.

And that is exactly why they are so determined to take him down.

But just like in 1948, just like in every chapter of our people’s history—the Jewish people will prevail over all those trying to take us down, even from within.

One cab now better understand why Netanyahu could never make the sweeping changes to the legal system or the intelligence agencies that were needed. He knew what many Israelis are just beginning to understand: that top officials were working against him from within. Every attempt to reform was met with sabotage. Every plan to properly secure the country from its enemies was blocked by the same people who claimed to be protecting us. That is why he never tried to cancel the Oslo peace accords, because he knew that Israel's deep state would never allow him to. That is why he never gave the order to destroy Hamas totally before the Oct. 7th massacre, because the deep state would have never allowed him to do so.

Even when Netanyahu, as Prime Minister, was the one to approve appointments—whether in the intelligence community, law enforcement, or the judiciary—it didn’t matter. The deep state machine is so entrenched that anyone who makes it to the top is soon pressured into turning against him and into doing anything that challenges the power of the deep state.

They didn't just torpedo Rubi Rivlin and Yaakov Neeman from becoming Justice Ministers, the same happened also to left-wing Labor Party leader and Justice Minister Chaim Ramon. He also wanted to implement judicial reform and they stopped him using some legal excuse that he kissed an employee.

Anyone who threatens their monopoly of the deep state is targeted, and Netanyahu knew that he could never take it on without public understanding and support.

Elected officials are neutralized with legal cases before those officials even get a chance to implement their agendas. They silence them, sideline them, or destroy them.

But today, that pattern is being exposed. For decades, people didn't believe me or others who used to talk about these issues. But, today, more people see it. The masks are coming off.

The Israeli people are waking up. What’s being exposed in these legal proceedings is shocking the nation to its core. People who once mocked talk of a “deep state” now see it with their own eyes. And that means—for the first time in decades—we have a chance to truly clean house.

This is painful, yes. But it’s also hopeful. Because only when the truth comes to light can we finally rebuild. And this time, we’re building on truth, on morality, and on the eternal values of the Jewish people.

The tide is turning.

And that is why I'm very positive about where things are headed. The deep state is like a wounded lion in the corner. They know the end is near, and they are more dangerous than ever. Yet, as we see, they are getting more and more sloppy by the day, and more and more Israelis are waking up to a reality that they never could have believed before.

That is why I'm so bullish that our future is bright. We are still in this war against our islamonazi enemies on all fronts, we are winning and we will win. And we will overcome these internal challenges as well, that are not new at all, yet finally being exposed so that we make the changes the necessary.

And finally, now people can better understand why I continuously support Netanyahu as the best leader the Jewish people has ever had at the helm of our the Jewish state of Israel, and the best realistic option we have today as Prime Minister, because of all that he has been able to accomplish despite all the roadblocks put constantly in front of him. He understands the international challenges we are up against, he understands the internal challenges we are up against, and he has done so much to bring Israel to where it is today.

Is he the leader that leads us to finally end the evil we are up against all around us and have us apply sovereign Israeli law in Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and yes, even Northern Israel liberated in this war from Lebanon and Syria? I don't know. I hope so. But even if he isn't, he is paving the way for that future Jewish leader who will.

We will overcome the deep state. We will expose all the people and decisions responsible for the horrendous failure in preventing the Oct. 7th massacre, and we will continue to strengthen as a people, back as sovereign in our ancestral homeland.

After 76 years of building up the physical structure of our state, we are now moving forward in working on filling it with the spiritual power of the Jewish people, and that is why the forces against us are so strong. But we will overcome. Just look at Jewish history. Look where we were as a people just 80 years ago, and look where we are today.

Be proud Jews, and supporters of Israel, stand up for truth, morality and the Jewish state of Israel!