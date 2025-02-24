Several dozen anti-Israel protesters held a funeral for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in New York City on Sunday, according to the Times of Israel.

The protest took place in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park on the same day as Nasrallah’s funeral was held in Lebanon.

The protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine is almost free,” “Settlers settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone,” and “From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada.”

Several people in the crowd held photos of Nasrallah and of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. A Hezbollah flag hung at the head of the group, according to Times of Israel.

The protest is the latest in a series of anti-Israel protests in New York, which have been on the rise since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Last month, hundreds hailed the Palestinian Arab “resistance” at a rally in Times Square which was held to mark the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The crowd carried signs that read, “The movement continues until Palestine is free,” and “Resistance against occupation is a human right.”

A week earlier, pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators assembled outside NYU Tisch Hospital , chanting slogans against Israel and holding signs with anti-Israel messages.

Videos from the protest posted to social media showed the protesters chanting slogans such as, "Gaza, you make us proud” and, “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here.”

Demonstrators were also seen holding signs with messages such as "Gaza forever," "Abolish Israel," and "Right of Return."

Days earlier, anti-Israel activists marked the start of the New Year by staging a demonstration at Times Square in which they called for an "Intifada".

In September, thousands of anti-Israeli protesters, including some who were proudly waving Hamas flags, demonstrated in New York City on Labor Day.

The crowd chanted “Free Palestine!” and, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”