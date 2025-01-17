Hundreds hailed the Palestinian Arab “resistance” at a rally in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday, held to mark the ceasefire and hostage release deal which was signed between Israel and Hamas, reported Times of Israel.

The crowd carried signs that read, “The movement continues until Palestine is free,” and “Resistance against occupation is a human right.”

Protesters chanted, “Resistance is glorious, we will be victorious,” and “Long live the intifada”, according to the Times of Israel report.

Speakers urged the crowd to continue their anti-Israel activism despite the ceasefire announcement.

At least two men in the crowd wore Hamas headbands, while another held a banner for Samidoun, which has been designated in the US as a terrorist entity.

The protest is the latest in a series of anti-Israel protests in New York, which have been on the rise since October 7, 2023.

Last week, pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators assembled outside NYU Tisch Hospital , chanting slogans against Israel and holding signs with anti-Israel messages.

Videos from the protest posted to social media showed the protesters chanting slogans such as, "Gaza, you make us proud” and, “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here.”

Demonstrators were also seen holding signs with messages such as "Gaza forever," "Abolish Israel," and "Right of Return."

Days earlier, anti-Israel activists marked the start of the New Year by staging a demonstration at Times Square in which they called for an "Intifada".

In September, thousands of anti-Israeli protesters, including some who were proudly waving Hamas flags, demonstrated in New York City on Labor Day.

The crowd chanted “Free Palestine!” and, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”