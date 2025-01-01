Anti-Israel activists marked the start of the New Year by staging a demonstration calling for "Intifada" in Times Square today (Wednesday).

The protest was called "NYC: All Out For Palestine" with the tagline, "New Year, Same Struggle."

The demonstrators chanted, "No war on Iran" and "End Zionism." They also chanted, "There is only one solution: Intifada revolution."

Other chants included, "Stop bombing Gaza now," "We want justice, you how," and "End the occupation now."

Another anti-Israel demonstration was held last night in Times Square on New Year's Eve.