Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators assembled outside NYU Tisch Hospital on Monday, chanting slogans against Israel and holding signs with anti-Israel messages.

The demonstration was organized by the Within Our Lifetime organization.

The protesters called on Israel to release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a hospital director in Gaza who was detained by the IDF over links to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Videos from the protest posted to social media showed the protesters chanting slogans such as, "Gaza, you make us proud” and, “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here.”

Demonstrators were also seen holding signs with messages such as "Gaza forever," "Abolish Israel," and "Right of Return."

This past Wednesday, anti-Israel activists marked the start of the New Year by staging a demonstration at Times Square in which they called for an "Intifada".

The protest was called "NYC: All Out For Palestine" with the tagline, "New Year, Same Struggle."

The demonstrators chanted, "No war on Iran" and "End Zionism." They also chanted, "There is only one solution: Intifada revolution."

Other chants included, "Stop bombing Gaza now," "We want justice, you how," and "End the occupation now."

In September, thousands of anti-Israeli protesters, including some who were proudly waving Hamas flags, demonstrated in New York City on Labor Day.

The demonstrators, who numbered about 7,000, gathered at Union Square in Manhattan in the early afternoon and began their raucous march to Washington Square Park.

The crowd waved Hamas flags along with Palestinian Arab, Syrian, Iranian and Hezbollah banners, chanting “Free Palestine!” and, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”