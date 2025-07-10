



In a stirring pre-Fourth of July celebration, the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) welcomed Fox News contributor and retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Johnny "Joey" Jones to New York City for a special evening of patriotism, reflection, and community. The event featured a signing of Jones' latest book, Behind the Badge.

The evening, held just days before America’s Independence Day, underscored the shared values and challenges facing the United States and Israel. Jones, who lost both legs in Afghanistan while serving as a bomb technician, brought the audience to a reflective silence with stories of fallen comrades and his perspective on patriotism in modern America.

“You don’t go to war for half a country,” he said. “You go to war for the whole country.”

He pointed to a recent discussion on Fox News where he was asked why some Americans seem less patriotic. “It’s easy to get mad and say something like, ‘because they’re on the left and they hate this country,’” he explained. “But it’s deeper than that. I think a lot of people just don’t know what patriotism really is.”

For Jones, the answer comes down to sacrifice: “If patriotism is anything, it’s not service. Service is doing something for someone — holding a door, writing a check. Patriotism is sacrifice. It’s giving up something you hold dear — time, money, family, or even your life. It is saying 'I will give up all of my tomorrows for the chance that you may have one more.”

In one of the most moving parts of his speech, Jones shared the story of Marine Daniel Greer, who was standing next to him when an IED took Jones’ legs and Greer’s life. “His widow, Stacy, was at my house recently. She’s the happiest woman I know. That’s perspective. That’s patriotism.”

Jones also touched on the importance of gratitude and resilience, particularly in the context of Israel’s ongoing fight for survival. “We don't have to be that patriotic all the time in this country. When it comes to Israel, though, one thing is clear to me - you don’t get to be unpatriotic when everyone around you wants you gone,” he said. “When people say ‘death to you’ and then act on it, like October 7th — you either fight, or you don’t exist.”

While he described himself as “probably not the best guy to be on TV,” Jones noted that his perspective as a warrior simplifies the complex. “If your mission is to kill me, then my mission becomes to kill you. Because if you come after the things I love, I have no choice but to fight — and maybe die — because those things are worth it. It's a calling and an honor. I usually say that there is no honor in war - war is a terrible thing. Killing is one of the worst things we can do, and if it's a sin I'll stand judgement for it. Still, I will do everything I can to protect the innocent and this country.”

"When I look at Israel, I see a lot of warriors," he declared. "I was annoyed that Trump did not carry on the bombings against Iran for longer. When you have them on the ropes, you need to finish the job - if they try to kill me, they don't get a second chance."

Jones also highlighted the often-overlooked heroism of first responders, whom he praised as “people who respond when things turn evil, when they turn bad. Those are special people. They live among us.”

He referenced the heroes featured in his latest book — law enforcement officers, EMTs, and firefighters who face trauma on a daily basis and continue to serve. “We give them reasons to lose hope in us every day. And every day, it’s only their hope in us that keeps them going.”

Expressing deep appreciation to the Jewish community, Jones said, “I've never been to Israel, but I can't imagine that they don't love their country. They have to, or else they would leave. As far as I'm concerned, you celebrate Independence Day in Israel every day, just by being there. Thank you for opening up your religion, your culture, your purpose, your mission — and the thing that you believe in that’s worth fighting for.”

In his closing remarks, Jones addressed the oft-repeated “thank you for your service” that veterans hear. “At this point, my service is running my mouth,” he joked. “But I’ve come up with something to say back that makes sense to me: Thank you for being worth serving.”