The funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was held in Beirut today (Sunday), five months after the terrorist leader was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in the city.

During the funeral, IAF aircraft flew over the skies of Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said. "The Israeli Air Force planes that are now circling in the skies over Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are conveying a clear message: whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel – that will be their end."

He added: "You specialize in funerals – and we in victories."

The funeral of Nasrallah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, who was eliminated in October 2024, was also held today.

Hezbollah's current leader Naim Qassem was apparently afraid to attend the funerals and sent a video clip in which he said, "Even if our houses are destroyed and collapse on us, we will not give up the path of resistance." He added: "There are those who say that the resistance is over. My friend, the resistance has not been eliminated, the resistance will continue to operate and will exist."

Qassem also addressed the future, saying, "Hezbollah is not interested in responding and shooting every day, we will shoot whenever we see it as the appropriate solution and we will be patient when it is the appropriate way." He added a warning: "You will not succeed in achieving through diplomacy what you failed to achieve in war." Regarding Hezbollah prisoners in Israeli hands, he promised: "We will not leave you with the Zionists, we will take all steps and apply all appropriate pressure to free you."

During Hassan Nastallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities. He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, headed by Hassan Nasrallah, joined the Hamas terrorist organization in its war against the State of Israel on October 8, 2023. Since then, Hezbollah has been continuing its ongoing and unprovoked attacks on the citizens of the State of Israel, dragging the State of Lebanon and the entire region into a wider escalation.